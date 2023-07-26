Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Levitt Foundation talks Harrisonburg concert series

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Harrisonburg hosted its third Levitt AMP concert of the summer on the Turner Pavilion Lawn.

The city was one of 33 localities across the country to receive a $90,000 grant from the Levitt Foundation that will be spread over three years, providing concerts for this summer, as well as the next two.

“We’re a catalytic funder, so our mission is to strengthen the social fabric of our towns and cities using the power of free live music to bring people together and really strengthen community life,” said Vanessa Silverman, Deputy Director of the Levitt Foundation.

Silverman said Harrisonburg’s grant application was selected, in part, because it received a record number of votes from residents who wanted the concert series in the city.

“It was important because it showed us the community was really behind this series, and really wanted to bring this free music series to Harrisonburg. In addition to that, we were really drawn to the level of community enthusiasm and that spirit of volunteerism that is so prevalent in Harrisonburg,” she said.

Silverman said the Levitt Foundation hopes to use the concerts to help build community.

“So, the music is like the glue, and it’s really important that the music is high quality and professional and a wide range of genres, but we always like to say what happens on the lawn is just as important as what happens on stage. We’re really about bringing people together from all over the community,” she said.

Some of Harrisonburg’s unique traits also made it an ideal place for Levitt to bring a community based concert series.

“It sounds like Harrisonburg already has a lot of community pride, but knowing that it is also a refugee resettlement community I think it is really important to create that sense of welcome for all of the new communities that call Harrisonburg home, and Levitt AMP Harrisonburg can be that place. It can be that central gathering place where everyone comes together kind of like an outdoor living room for the entire city,” said Silverman.

The remaining Levitt AMP concert schedule for the rest of the summer can be found below. All concerts take place on the Turner Pavilion Lawn in Downtown Harrisonburg.

• August 2 at 6 PM - Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, Hip Hop / Soul / New Age

• August 9 at 6 PM – Cinémathèque, Surf Rock / Jazz / Exotica Dance

• August 16 at 6 PM - Twisted Pine, Indie Folk / Jazz / Bluegrass

• August 23 – NO SHOW SCHEDULED FOR THIS DATE

• August 30 at 6 PM - Rebecca Frazier, Bluegrass

• September 6 at 6 PM - Certainly So, Indie Folk

• September 13 at 6 PM - Larry & Joe, Venezuelan and Appalachian Roots

• September 20 at 6 PM - J & The Causeways, Soul / R&B

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
VIDEO: Gas line explodes near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area
First responders were dispatched to the area of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield off of Battlefield...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office provides additional information on explosion
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Latest News

Augusta County Fair set up
Augusta County Fair kicks off Tuesday
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise
WHSV Weather
Tymira Allen
Police ask for help in finding missing Staunton girl