Levitt Foundation talks Harrisonburg concert series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Harrisonburg hosted its third Levitt AMP concert of the summer on the Turner Pavilion Lawn.

The city was one of 33 localities across the country to receive a $90,000 grant from the Levitt Foundation that will be spread over three years, providing concerts for this summer, as well as the next two.

“We’re a catalytic funder, so our mission is to strengthen the social fabric of our towns and cities using the power of free live music to bring people together and really strengthen community life,” said Vanessa Silverman, Deputy Director of the Levitt Foundation.

Silverman said Harrisonburg’s grant application was selected, in part, because it received a record number of votes from residents who wanted the concert series in the city.

“It was important because it showed us the community was really behind this series, and really wanted to bring this free music series to Harrisonburg. In addition to that, we were really drawn to the level of community enthusiasm and that spirit of volunteerism that is so prevalent in Harrisonburg,” she said.

Silverman said the Levitt Foundation hopes to use the concerts to help build community.

“So, the music is like the glue, and it’s really important that the music is high quality and professional and a wide range of genres, but we always like to say what happens on the lawn is just as important as what happens on stage. We’re really about bringing people together from all over the community,” she said.

Some of Harrisonburg’s unique traits also made it an ideal place for Levitt to bring a community based concert series.

“It sounds like Harrisonburg already has a lot of community pride, but knowing that it is also a refugee resettlement community I think it is really important to create that sense of welcome for all of the new communities that call Harrisonburg home, and Levitt AMP Harrisonburg can be that place. It can be that central gathering place where everyone comes together kind of like an outdoor living room for the entire city,” said Silverman.

The remaining Levitt AMP concert schedule for the rest of the summer can be found below. All concerts take place on the Turner Pavilion Lawn in Downtown Harrisonburg.

• August 2 at 6 PM - Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, Hip Hop / Soul / New Age

• August 9 at 6 PM – Cinémathèque, Surf Rock / Jazz / Exotica Dance

• August 16 at 6 PM - Twisted Pine, Indie Folk / Jazz / Bluegrass

• August 23 – NO SHOW SCHEDULED FOR THIS DATE

• August 30 at 6 PM - Rebecca Frazier, Bluegrass

• September 6 at 6 PM - Certainly So, Indie Folk

• September 13 at 6 PM - Larry & Joe, Venezuelan and Appalachian Roots

• September 20 at 6 PM - J & The Causeways, Soul / R&B

