Page Free Clinic adds three wellness programs

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Free Clinic has added three new wellness programs.

After looking at needs in the county, they have added home visits for those who don’t have access to transportation, fresh produce from a community garden and free gym memberships for qualified residents.

“The home visits are by appointment only and generally offered on Mondays,” Ben Dolewski, executive director of the Page Free Clinic said. “It’ll be a comprehensive visit where we can write prescriptions we can do physical assessment and care for the patient without them leaving their home.”

For the fresh produce, Page Free Clinic partnered with Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) which has a community garden close to the Page Free Clinic.

“They plant the different vegetables and fruits and essentially anyone has access to it but PACA’s main mission is to help with the youth and children in the area so what they do is every Tuesday go out to the community garden and harvest fresh fruits and vegetables and bring them to our clinic,” Dolewski said.

After its fitness center was closed last year, Steel Valley Fitness opened in Luray for Page County residents to have a place to workout.

Now, the Page Free Clinic has partnered with Steel Valley Fitness to offer gym memberships to those who may not be able to afford one.

“To enhance the preventative and increase the health in our community we’re offering free fitness memberships,” Dolewski said.

They are offered to patients of the Page Free Clinic.

Dolewski said to be a patient at the Page Free Clinic you must be a Page County resident, have no health care insurance, and earn less than 300% of the federal poverty level.

“We ask that they go a minimum of six times per month this way we ensure they are getting some benefit out of it, additionally we ask that they check in with us periodically just wellness visits to make sure they’re doing well,” Dolewski said.

The Page Free Clinic is open Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They can be reached at this number (540-743-1054) for any inquires on services provided or more details on the wellness programs.

