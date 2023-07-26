Police ask for help in finding missing Staunton girl

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department is asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl.

Tymira Allen was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on July 26. She is approximately 4′9″ and weighs 113 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing blue jeans with holes, white Nike low top shoes, and a tan hooded jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tymira should call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.

Tymira Allen (Staunton Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.