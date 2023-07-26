Cream of the Crop
Police ask for help in finding missing Staunton girl

Tymira Allen
Tymira Allen(Staunton Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department is asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl.

Tymira Allen was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on July 26. She is approximately 4′9″ and weighs 113 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing blue jeans with holes, white Nike low top shoes, and a tan hooded jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tymira should call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842.

