Retired veteran shares his story on transitioning out of the military

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday was National Hire a Veteran Day. It’s recognized as a day to raise awareness of the struggles veterans face when transitioning back to civilian life and to encourage employing veterans.

Retired Veteran Scott Martin said his transition from military service to civilian life was not an easy one. He said he suffered with anxiety and depression.

“When you are in combat, you have heightened senses of awareness, and when you come home, it does not just turn that off... I drove like I was there, I acted like I was there, my head was always on a swivel, my back was to the wall. I was always watching exits and watching people coming in,” said Martin. “I worked for the fire department, unfortunately, I was not able to keep my job. I was not in a good mental state of mind.”

He added that he also went through many years of counseling.

“The most important thing is to ask for help. It took me a long time to ask for help because we are taught in the military that you need to be strong, suck it up, and move forward,” said Martin.

Martin noted that he started getting involved with organizations, like Wounded Warriors and Project Healing Waters, which really helped.

There are many resources out there to help get through transitioning back to civilian life. Martin says the best thing to do is to talk with other veterans, who can understand what you are going through.

“One thing veterans have going for them is that they are veterans. People like to hire veterans because they know they are disciplined,” said Martin. “Wounded Warriors, they have Warriors for Work, and what they do is cover career counseling job placement opportunities, I mean, the list goes on and on.”

