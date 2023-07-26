Search for missing Winchester woman continues one month after her dissapperance

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - A family in the northern part of the Valley is seeking answers after the disappearance of their mother. 45-year-old Nanci Britner of Winchester has been missing since June 28. She was last seen that night in her sister’s hotel room at the Relax Inn in Winchester.

Britner has four children and 13 grandchildren all of whom are hoping for her safe return.

“She’s just always here, all the kids love her, they miss her, we all miss her,” said Nanci’s daughter Kelsi Britner. “She’s the type of person that is there for everybody no matter what. She could have nothing, and she’d still give.”

Kelsi said that the night her mother went missing she was visiting her sister’s hotel room and that night her sister said she was calling people to try to get a ride home. When her sister awoke the next day Nanci was gone but she never made it home.

“Thursday the morning after she went missing my brother from Morgantown was coming down here to visit with his kids and my mother hasn’t seen them in almost a year. So she was really excited about seeing them but she still never showed up,” said Kelsi.

That Thursday Kelsi and her family began calling Nanci but her phone went straight to voicemail. They reported her missing to Winchester Police the following day.

“She’s just a really good person and I really want to find her. My kids miss her so much and I know that she’s not out here just to be out here,” said Kelsi.

Kelsi said that her mother struggled with alcoholism in the past but has been sober over a year. She said it isn’t like her to vanish without telling anyone.

“Even when she was an alcoholic she still never left, she would at least call if she went somewhere. She’s just never done this before so now that she’s sober it really does worry me that this did happen,” said Kelsi.

Kelsi said that she believes her mother was abducted by someone.

“I’m hoping by getting her story out there further, I don’t really believe she is in the Winchester area anymore wherever she is at, but I’m hoping someone sees it or they know where she is at or they know anything about what happened,” she said.

WHSV spoke with Captain Frank Myrtle of the Winchester Police Department on Wednesday, and he provided an update on the investigation.

Myrtle said that police have received numerous calls and tips for possible sightings of Nanci around the region, but police have investigated all of these tips and sightings and have found nothing of significance. There still have been no confirmed sightings of Nanci since June 28.

As for a potential abduction Myrtle said that police remain unsure of the circumstances surrounding Nanci’s disappearance and continue to treat the investigation as a missing persons case. Winchester Police continue to work with the Fredrick County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies on the case.

Myrtle reitterated that Nanci is not in any trouble and police wish to check on her welfare.

Anyone with information on Nanci’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Winchester Police Department.

