Unique Dayton shop celebrating the ‘little things’, a decade into business

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Landscapes in Miniature, a shop in the Dayton Market is celebrating 10 years in business, and hoping to spread the message of embracing the little things in life.

On a weekday afternoon, you can find Pam Shank working on what she loves most, the finishing touches of a miniature landscape inside of a glass globe, fitted with fake moss, stones, and frogs.

But, for Shank, her ‘at-home hobby’ turned small business, was born from tragedy 12 years ago.

“My husband was a ski instructor up at Massanutten and he had a skiing accident on the clock, which was really bad. He was in surgery, he broke all the bones in his face and then he was off work for a year and I was taking care of him for a year. And, when something happens to you that is like that it changes your perspective, it gives you a new look on the way you see things. Things that you thought were a big deal before tend to not matter so much and we were trying to focus on the good in life, the positive and this has kind of grown with that,” Shank said.

The business quite literally started small, focusing mainly on miniature outdoor gardens. It’s now blossomed into beach landscapes, resin work, personalized items, and much more.

Shank says some customers come in with specific requests, others give her and her staff free rein in creativity.

“We know our stock and what we have so we’ll say we can incorporate this part of their life, this part of their life, and this part of their life and they’ll say and that’s the challenge for us but also the fun of it,” Shank said.

Shank says with every little beach chair, frog, fairy, and plant, she just hopes to bring joy into the lives of others.

“I feel like it’s a gift from God to be able to create something but I can look at something and see the potential in it and that’s a gift and I’m grateful, very grateful so.”

Landscapes in Miniature is open at the Dayton Market Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They also offer classes to those interested in creating their own little projects, more information can be found on their Facebook page.

