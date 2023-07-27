Augusta County asks for change in ‘Line of Duty’ act

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to formally honor Wintergreen police officer Chris Wagner and urge the Virginia General Assembly to amend the “Line of Duty” Act.

The “Line of Duty” act (LODA) gives benefits to families of police officers who are killed in the line of duty. Currently, the benefits only go to officers who serve public municipalities and not private police officers. Private police officers include J.J. Jefferson and John Painter of Bridgewater as well as Chris Wagner of Wintergreen.

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors chairman Jesse Rutherford was in full support of the resolution and thanked the board for voting to join neighboring counties.

“If a deputy shows up and a private officer is there and both lose their life, one’s family doesn’t have to figure out where their mortgage payment comes from while the other does. We’re hoping to stop that this upcoming legislative year,” Rutherford said.

For the second session in a row, proposed animal ordinances were on the agenda, but the discussion was tabled for a later meeting. Augusta County administrator Tim Fitzgerald advised the board to push discussions of the ordinance until Waynesboro agreed on impoundment fees for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

At the meeting, people came to the podium to speak on the censure of Dr. Scott Seaton. Members of the Wayne district said it was “unfair and unjust” to limit the representation of Wayne district in the county. They said Seaton was “an honorable and trustworthy” man and pushed for reinstatement.

The meeting also saw heated conversations from both the public and board members, including supervisor Carolyn Bragg’s position on the planning commission.

Seaton asked the county attorney about the legality of Bragg’s position and asked why the planning commission was allowed to suspend bylaws for Bragg.

“By accepting that position on the board of supervisors, she has in fact according to the bylaws already resigned as the chairman.,” Seaton said. “The bylaws declare that the chair and vice chair shall not be members of the Board of Supervisors there are no time provisions there’s no time requirement for her to resign as the chairman.

Seaton argued that the planning commission cannot suspend bylaws and Carolyn Bragg’s position on the planning commission should be empty currently.

After Seaton’s statements, supervisor Pam Carter asked for a professional opinion on Bragg’s position, as well as the suspension of bylaws through Robert’s Rules.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.