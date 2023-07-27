Augusta County fire and rescue responds to house fire in Spottswood

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a home on Spottswood Road early Thursday morning.

Chris Shaver, Division Chief of Training with Augusta County Fire and Rescue said the house was a total loss and there was also damage to vehicles parked near the house.

He said no one was hurt but there was a dog unaccounted for that was last seen in the home.

“Fortunately and unfortunately we have become accustomed to dealing with the rural aspects of fighting fire and it definitely changes the tactics when we have to rely on tankers for water supply and moving around stuff like that versus having an actual fire hydrant,” said Shaver.

Shaver said while not having fire hydrants nearby does make fighting fires more difficult when crews respond to rural parts of the county, they know to quickly call for extra water.

“The first crew this morning as they were approaching the scene they recognized the situation and they were very quick to call for additional tankers on the road. That is part of our policy is to know if we are going to need more water we call for it early,” said Shaver.

Shaver said the process to request additional tankers is very easy.

“We make the request to the dispatch center and the dispatchers at our ECC know in their computer system these are the ones we need to send,” said Shaver.

Shaver said it was warm this morning and the heat can make firefighters’ jobs harder.

“It is already a hot environment for fire scene but now we are adding our gear and exertion. so there is definitely more risk for heat exhaustion for our folks,” said Shaver. “So we have rehab policies, people have to take breaks so in order to take breaks things can’t stop we have to have more people there.”

