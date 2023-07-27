Cream of the Crop
Joey Hilliard named varsity baseball coach at Page County

Page County High School
Page County High School(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Joey Hilliard is the new varsity baseball coach at Page County High School, the school announced on Wednesday.

Hilliard had been head coach of the junior varsity baseball team for the last two seasons.

He takes over for Wayne Comer, who retired at the end of the 2023 season. The 79-year-old Comer coached at Page County for 16 seasons with nine of those seasons as head coach.

Comer, a Page County native, played in the 1968 World Series with the Detroit Tigers.

