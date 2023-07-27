Joey Hilliard named varsity baseball coach at Page County

(WHSV) - Joey Hilliard is the new varsity baseball coach at Page County High School, the school announced on Wednesday.

Hilliard had been head coach of the junior varsity baseball team for the last two seasons.

Congratulations Coach Hilliard!!! pic.twitter.com/3wWNkH9qT4 — Page County High School Athletics (@page_athletics) July 26, 2023

He takes over for Wayne Comer, who retired at the end of the 2023 season. The 79-year-old Comer coached at Page County for 16 seasons with nine of those seasons as head coach.

Comer, a Page County native, played in the 1968 World Series with the Detroit Tigers.

