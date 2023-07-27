New mural at the Staunton recycling center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children from the Staunton Augusta YMCA painted a mural at the new recycling center in Staunton.

“The world is more fun when you look at it through the eyes of a child,” Staunton public works director Jeff Johnston said.

The recycling center has a shed that used to look nearly identical to other buildings in the facility. Johnston said people were having a hard time finding the new recycling center because the building looked similar to other facilities at public works.

Johnston said he looks for every opportunity to involve children in the work that public works does because they are “the next generation of workers.”

The mural included artwork of the Earth and multicolored recycling symbols. Johnston said they planned the designs earlier in the week and gave the kids a lot of creative liberty.

