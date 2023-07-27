New traffic pattern on Garbers Church Road, what you need to know

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Works is in full swing with its summer road reconfiguration projects.

New traffic patterns were added to Garbers Church Road this week.

At the intersection of Garbers Church Road and West Market Street, a new paint color will catch the eye of drivers in the area.

“These markings are new to the city, but they’re not new to the industry, these are standard practices that are used throughout the country,” Tom Hartman, Director of Public Works for the City of Harrisonburg said.

The green dashed lines are to highlight the interaction space between the bicyclist and vehicles.

They emphasize the merge area. Public Works hopes the bright green paint brings attention to cyclist and drivers to be extra cautious in that area.

“It helps identify when a cyclist is entering an area of potential conflict with a vehicle it’s also advising the motorist that you’re also entering an area of potential conflict with a cyclist so that green pops it gets your attention and makes you understand something with the road markings are changing,” Hartman said.

Public Works crews have completed the road configuration on Garbers Church Road and warn drivers and cyclist to be cautious when driving until they are comfortable with the new traffic patterns.

“That was one thing with the Garbers Church Road project when we were envisioning the reconfiguration that we just completed where we were able to incorporate the bike lanes, we knew we had some high-volume interaction points that we wanted to make sure were safe,” Hartman said.

There are also areas along this stretch with solid green paint.

“Those are either at beginning of merge points or at heavy intersections where we want the cyclist to know you’re getting closer to a high-volume intersection or entrance also the vehicles that are entering or exiting know ‘hey why is this paint green’ oh it’s a bike lane look out for cyclists, it’s an extra little bit of notification that’s going to help keep people safe,” Hartman said.

Public Works will monitor how the green paint impacts traffic over the next year before deciding on if they will use it in future projects.

