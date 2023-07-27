Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves Massanutten master plan

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In the next 10 years, the Massanutten Resort will look completely different than it does now.

The Great Eastern Resort Corporation proposed adding age restricted housing, multi-purpose trail and additional residential housing.

Wednesday night, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved those requests.

Before the vote was taken, residents had a chance to speak on the proposals.

”We think it will really fuel economic growth in the area and as sure as most of you know housing is a priority issue for the chamber and something were very pleased to see the mixed use of housing that’s going to be here and see this progress over time,” Chris Quinn, of Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce said.

A traffic impact analysis was done for this proposal.

Staff said road changes and updates will be done at the expense of the Great Eastern along Route 22 and 620.

However, some residents had concerns about the proposed new traffic patterns and public safety.

”If anybody’s seen some of the big accidents that happened at both those intersections it’s pretty bad and adding a lot more traffic in those areas is not going to be beneficial,” Bob a concerned resident said.

Staff listed the impacts this will have on Rockingham County Public Schools.

“It is estimated to generated approximately 130 elementary students, 45 middle school students and 60 high school students,” Dylan Knicely, Rockingham County Planner said. “River Bend Elementary and East Rockingham High School both have capacity reserves that can accommodate the additional students.”

Knicley said RCPS said Elkton Middle School is an area of concern as the school is currently over capacity by 12 students, they said even with an additional 45 students the school could function for a period of time.

Since the rezoning requests were approved by the Board of Supervisors, Great Eastern will have to submit site plans to Rockingham County staff and state agencies.

This is a long-term master plan expected to be done over 10 to 20 years.

