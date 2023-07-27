Salvation Army of Harrisonburg offer place to cool off during heat wave

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the temperatures heating up into the nineties for the rest of the week the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg is opening its doors to those in need of cooling off.

Located on Ashby Avenue in Harrisonburg the Salvation Army is offering an air-conditioned space to hang out and bottles of water to drink. The space will be open from noon to seven p.m. every day until Saturday as the temperatures keep rising.

“For people who don’t have a place to go during the course of the day that are suffering from not having a home to be able to get out of the heat, I think it’s important to give them a chance to cool down and get some water,” said Lt. Douglas Ingold.

Lt. Ingold adds that they are also looking for volunteers to help out and if you are interested contact the Harrisonburg office.

