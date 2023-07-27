Cream of the Crop
Severe storms in Augusta County Tuesday evening

Some damage was reported through part of the County
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, two severe storms moved through part of Augusta County.

Patrick Lam, Emergency Management Coordinator for Augusta County said his team received calls for trees and utility lines downed as well as two lightning strikes. He added most of the calls were from the northeast part of the county in the Crimora area.

“I am monitoring Dominions power outage and it was roughly 300 people without power until roughly 2:00 this morning,” said Lam.

Lam said you should be prepared for severe storms and pay attention to the weather.

“Have an idea of what needs to happen when you have power outages and stuff like that. You can find that information on ready.gov and our Facebook page Augusta County’s Facebook page as well,” said Lam.

Captain Brian Butler with Staunton Fire and Rescue said to stay inside during a storm and away from windows. When storms turn severe, that means that trees can come down and you don’t want to be near windows if that happens.

“Avoid being close to electrical equipment, metal plumbing incase lightning does strike your house you do not want to be touching anything a lightning could travel through,” said Butler.

Butler said to secure loose objects outside, especially if storms are in the forecast.

“Bring them into a building or garage or inside the house, chairs that type of thing so if the winds do get severe they won’t blow around and damage your house,” said Butler.

Butler said when you hear thunder to go inside. “Don’t take shelter around trees and those type of items cause the lightning can hit that and go to ground,” said Butler.

He added to get out of boats and the water quickly if a storm is approaching.

“Stay away from bodies of water if you are somewhere where you may be boating you want to get the boat to shore and get out of the boat you don’t want to be in those things during a lightning storm,” said Butler.

Make sure to be aware of roads that can flood and avoid them in a storm, according to Butler.

“The Staunton downtown wharf area is one of our hotspots for flooding so that is one area you want to be mindful of when dealing with heavy rains,” said Butler.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings. Some of the best ways include a NOAA weather radio and the WHSV weather app.

