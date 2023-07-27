Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Three men charged following Edinburg armed robbery

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Three men have been taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery that took place on the 100 block of Elizabeth Lane in Edinburg.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the report of an armed robbery came in around 8:40 Thursday morning. The caller said a robbery occurred, a firearm was brandished, and three men took off from the scene.

Just minutes later, a deputy sotted the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident. The deputy pulled the vehicle over on Stone Creek Boulevard.

The driver was identified as Joshua Wayne Dellinger, of Edinburg. He was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with (18.2-308.2) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The two passengers in the vehicle, Kyle Austin Cowart, of Mt Jackson, and Dallas Michael Fraley, of Woodbridge, were also taken into custody without incident for outstanding warrants. The outstanding warrants include:

Kyle Austin Cowart:

18.2-456(A)(6): Two counts of Failure to Appear

Dallas Michael Fraley:

18.2-178: Obtaining Money by False Pretenses

The investigation is ongoing and there are additional charges pending.

