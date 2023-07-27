Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Update on animals held in Augusta County Emergency Shelter

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is still caring for the dogs and cats that were taken from a property last month after Carl Lentz was accused of Animal Abuse.

Shelter Director, Jon Hilbert said, A group of volunteers have been helping care for the animals that are still being temporarily housed at the Augusta County Government Center.

”We have morning walks that includes the cleaning of all the kennels and then we have a nap time from about 11 to about 2:30 where we just let the dogs rest then we start walking them again feeding them again and if any spot cleaning needs to occur in the cages, we will take care of that as well,” said Hilbert.

Hilbert said they are in need of lightweight blankets and sheets. They also are in need of dog food, toys, and treats. He added that donations can be dropped off at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were dispatched to the area of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield off of Battlefield...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office provides additional information on explosion
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
VIDEO: Gas line explodes near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Tymira Allen
Police ask for help in finding missing Staunton girl

Latest News

Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves Massanutten master plan
At the intersection of Garbers Church Road and West Market Street, a new paint color will catch...
New traffic pattern on Garbers Church Road, what you need to know
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to formally honor Wintergreen police...
Augusta County asks for change in ‘Line of Duty’ act
‘Our kids believe they’re going to be successful.’ JMU confident heading into second season in Sun Belt