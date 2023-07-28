Blue Ridge Legal Services helps expunge eviction records

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Legal Services helps people with eviction records expunge their records to get a second chance at affordable housing.

BRLS helps people who have been denied in court the opportunity to dispute and remove the blemish from their record. Over the summer, they received help from Jayden Johnson, a law student at Liberty University.

Through the Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellowship grant, BRLS was able to fund a law student to not only intern and learn from their organization, but to provide help to people in need through the expungement program.

Johnson is a Valley native and he said he has helped more than 60 clients this summer through the program.

“A lot of people who don’t have the knowledge of what this whole process is or to even get affordable housing,” Johnson said. “Really just answering any types of questions they have for us and also providing this project with the expunging and giving them more access to affordable housing.”

Johnson said he hopes people takes advantage of the program and search for aid if they need it.

“Everything is kind of full circle right now, and really at the end of the day I really hope that at least one of the people I helped were able to have access to affordable housing,” Johnson said. “I think if I knew that at least one person did I would feel good about myself and the work we were able to do.”

