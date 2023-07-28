Crowds dive in for Westover Pool’s free swim day to beat the heat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Westover Pool in Harrisonburg opened the lines for a free swim to keep people from heat exhaustion on Friday.

Staff on duty knew letting everyone who wants to swim in was a no-brainer, since the water would help cool down their body temperatures.

“The water is gonna be cooler than the hot air coming down on everybody so the goal is to let people splash around and cool off a little bit and a nice cold water,” Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation’s Aquatics Manager AJ Morris said.

People taking advantage of the free swim said it was a great way to spend a hot Friday. Westover Pool was filled within minutes of the free swim starting.

“So I actually had a baby about a month ago so I have a newborn as well but it’s not stopped us from getting out. Westover is been a great location for us to visit because they’ve got the shaded area and the splash pad, especially for my little kids. We really appreciate Westover being open and opening to the public today for free admission,” Swim Mom Margaret Mayes said.

This is not the first time staff at Westover Pool waived fees. The aquatics team came in to keep the activities going all day.

“We have a 500 person maximum occupancy that we’re sticking to. As people head out, we’ll get more people in as we can safely and making sure that we’re helping as many city residents as we possibly can with this,” Morris said.

Morris says today was hotter than any other time of the week for the staff and public, with more than a thousand people showing up throughout the day — people were thankful to have the space to cool off.

The pool’s water safety staff confirm that time in the pool is a great outlet for staying cool and avoiding heat exhaustion. If lounging at a pool is not your thing, other ways to beat the heat and stay protected are wearing sunscreen and clothes that breathe while staying hydrated.

Whether or not Westover Pool has another free swim day before summer is over depends on Mother Nature. If another scorcher comes, the staff says they will keep an eye out.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.