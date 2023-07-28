Educators share ideas with Senator Tim Kaine on ways to fix teacher shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are not enough teachers in Virginia’s classrooms, which leads to more students being crammed in together.

Dozens of educators joined U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) for an online meeting Friday, July 28. They are all in agreement on three things: We need more teachers, there is a lot of work to be done, and no instant fix.

Virginia is currently short 3,500 teachers. Some educators say they need to see more paid internships, student loan forgiveness, and common standards in order to help fill that staffing gap.

“You guys have the best ideas, because you’re the ones that are really grappling with it every day,” Sen. Kaine said. “There’s some systemic change we have to make if we’re going to have the profession that we want going forward to serve America’s young people.”

Sen. Kaine is asking educators to stay in touch and keep the conversation going.

