Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

EndZone Preview: Turner Ashby

Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner at a recent practice
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner at a recent practice(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Ashby Knights are seeking another Valley District Championship in 2023.

Scott Turner enters his second season as the head coach of the Knights. In his first year, Turner led Turner Ashby to a 9-3 record, helping the Knights reach the Class 3 Region Semifinals.

Turner Ashby has a talented roster. After committing to South Carolina to play baseball a few years ago, junior wide receiver Micah Matthews is starting to draw Division I interest in football. Other key players this season include quarterback Micah Shank and running back/linebacker Beau Baylor.

When speaking to Turner Ashby, you can tell it’s a tight knit group.

“Our chemistry is up there. We have a core group of guys that’ve played together since we were really young,” says Baylor. “A lot of them are seniors. I know this year means the most to them. I want to do everything I can to make it a great season.”

Shank had similar remarks.

“Football is family. This is where I made all my friends,” said Shank. “Relationships I have in school and life. I’m going to be the best I can and give the team everything I got. We’ve all been working hard together.”

Turner, a Turner Ashby grad, says it’s an honor to be head coach.

“This group of men make it easy because they work incredibly hard and they love the game,” said Turner.

Turner Ashby opens the season at Fort Defiance on Aug. 25. Their home opener is Sept. 8 against William Monroe. The Knights bye week comes Sept. 22. Following the bye, Turner Ashby plays its first league game against William Monroe.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Fire-Rescue.
Crews respond to morning structure fire in Augusta County
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves Massanutten master plan
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A family in the northern part of the Valley is seeking answers after the disappearance of their...
Search for missing Winchester woman continues one month after her disappearance
Tymira Allen
Police ask for help in finding missing Staunton girl

Latest News

Page County High School
Joey Hilliard named varsity baseball coach at Page County
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner during the 2022 season
A look at intriguing high school football matchups in 2023
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
Turner Ashby, Broadway feature players on VHSL Class 3 All-State softball team
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
Buffalo Gap, Riverheads featured on VHSL Class 1 All-State softball team