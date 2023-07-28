EndZone Preview: Turner Ashby

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Ashby Knights are seeking another Valley District Championship in 2023.

Scott Turner enters his second season as the head coach of the Knights. In his first year, Turner led Turner Ashby to a 9-3 record, helping the Knights reach the Class 3 Region Semifinals.

Turner Ashby has a talented roster. After committing to South Carolina to play baseball a few years ago, junior wide receiver Micah Matthews is starting to draw Division I interest in football. Other key players this season include quarterback Micah Shank and running back/linebacker Beau Baylor.

When speaking to Turner Ashby, you can tell it’s a tight knit group.

“Our chemistry is up there. We have a core group of guys that’ve played together since we were really young,” says Baylor. “A lot of them are seniors. I know this year means the most to them. I want to do everything I can to make it a great season.”

Shank had similar remarks.

“Football is family. This is where I made all my friends,” said Shank. “Relationships I have in school and life. I’m going to be the best I can and give the team everything I got. We’ve all been working hard together.”

Turner, a Turner Ashby grad, says it’s an honor to be head coach.

“This group of men make it easy because they work incredibly hard and they love the game,” said Turner.

Turner Ashby opens the season at Fort Defiance on Aug. 25. Their home opener is Sept. 8 against William Monroe. The Knights bye week comes Sept. 22. Following the bye, Turner Ashby plays its first league game against William Monroe.

