Farmers in the extreme heat: ‘We have a job to do’

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Farmers across the Valley are harvesting crops and tending to livestock, even in extreme heat.

Maple Springs Farm in Weyers Cave works rain or shine to raise cattle for slaughter. Farmhands who do most of the work around the farm include:

Duane Kelly

Isaac Farley

Cole Reeves

Jackson Michael

Caleb Guyer

They say their job is important and people would be without food if they didn’t work.

“No matter what conditions, you still got to feed the cows,” Kelly said. “At the end of the day if they don’t get fed, there’s no food on your tables.”

Farley said cows need so of the same things as humans in the heat including food and drinking water.

“Cows got to eat even when it’s hot or when it’s cold, it doesn’t mean you just quit on them,” Farley said.

The team motivate themselves by remembering how while the work they do may seem small, it feeds people and provides for them.

“You don’t work till you’re too hot or you’re too cold or you’re too tired,” Reeves said. “You work till it’s done, you have a job to do. I think the rewarding part of it is seeing the fruits of your labor.”

Even in the heat, Reeves said farmers and farmhands work day in and day out in all weather conditions. However, they prioritize their own safety while working.

“The reason for it all is a passion for the industry,” Reeves said. “It’s bigger than the task at hand or what you’re doing at the moment. What’ll keep you going is getting to see it full cycle.”

Jackson said people need farmers to survive.

“It’s what has to be done. People rely on us to get their food to put on their table,” Jackson said.

While in the extreme heat, they said hydration and efficient labor can save a lot of energy in the summer.

“Part of protecting yourself from the elements usually is to stay hydrated. As far as protection I usually just wear hats and sunglasses,” Reeves said. “I think the bigger thing is you can find ways to work smarter not harder, find ways to be more efficient, and save yourself the extra labor.”

Jackson said a sweet treat helps them get through hot days.

“I feel grateful for the stuff we get to today and it helps me push myself to finish the job that I’m doing. I also take care of myself, I make sure I am not overworking myself, I get lots of water and lots of icy pops,” Jackson said.

Guyer said that agriculture has seen a decrease over the years and motivates himself to keep working in extreme conditions.

“Over the years growing up I’ve seen a lot of decrease in farmers over the years with inflation and things like that. I want to take a small part to help out,” Guyer said.

