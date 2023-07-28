Cream of the Crop
Health expert warns some medications affect body’s response to heat

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now is a good time to check if any of the prescriptions you’re using can be problematic when it gets this hot outside.

A UVA Health pharmacist says some medications can increase the risk of sunburn or delay sweating, which can be life threatening.

“If your body is physically not able to do that because of a medication, you’re not going to have a way to have that sweat come onto your skin and evaporate, which is one of the main mechanisms you have to cool down,” UVA Health Director of Ambulatory Pharmacy Justin Vesser said.

Vesser says heat can affect how your body processes food, as well as how much water you need to drink. Other concerns include cramping and heat stroke.

“The bottom line is at the end of the day, just protecting yourself from the sun and protecting yourself from the heat as best you can is the best strategy for being able to avoid these medication complications,” Vesser said.

