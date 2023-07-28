Hot and Humid into the weekend

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy for the evening as temps slowly drop into the 80s. A few remaining spotty showers and storms into the evening, mainly before 9-10pm. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds but coverage will not be widespread. Partly cloudy overnight, very warm and muggy with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warming fast as temperatures rise into the 80s. Partly cloudy throughout the day. Very hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. For Petersburg/Moorefield in the upper 90s to even 100.

With the humidity the heat index will make it feel more like the upper 90s to around 100 during the peak heating of the heat of the day. Breezy for the day. A few spotty storms in the afternoon and early evening. Again storms not widespread and less coverage than Thursday but any storm can be severe with damaging wind and hail. Most of the storms will be firing up along and east of I-81 so most of West Virginia stays dry.

Partly to mostly cloudy and a muggy evening as temperatures will still be at least in the 80s. Still in the 90s where we did not have storms. A few storms before sunset but not widespread. Breezy at times. Partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s, muggy. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Spotty to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening but not fully widespread. Locally heavy rain at times.

Very warm for the evening, muggy with temperatures falling into the 80s after sunset. Into the 70s where we had rain. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms through at least midnight. Plenty of clouds overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very humid early. A very warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s and partly sunny. Only a few showers with our next front. Humidity drops fast into the afternoon, feeling more comfortable by the evening. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mainly sunny for the day and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s but lower humidity. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. Mainly sunny and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and not humid. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s and plenty of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.