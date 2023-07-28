Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

New Market and Shenandoah County still working on Voluntary Settlement Agreement to grow town

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market is continuing to work through its Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Shenandoah County.

Recent meetings for the New Market Town Council and Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors have held public hearings on the agreement.

“The whole premise of it is to have some place for growth,” Karl Roulston, chair of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors said.

If the VSA is amended it would allow the town of New Market to build more houses, a place they haven’t seen growth in three years.

“Since towns don’t have their own schools, they rely on county schools,” Roulston said. “This is an agreement so that we know what we can expect from the towns from an impact on schools etc.”

The agreement was written in 2012, however, Roulston said what made sense for the town then doesn’t make sense now.

“What they fear is that their community is aging, just aging in place and without new homes for people to move to they’re not gonna show any growth and they’re not gonna have a vibrant mix of residents,” Roulston said.

They are hoping to make the agreement more lax so it doesn’t have to be amended again in the future.

“Some of their land that they had projected for growth or to build houses on actually is now part of the battlefields,” Roulston said.

He said it will be months before any changes are officially approved.

“It’s really allocating the land that they would be able to have some construction go on and that’s how they count growth,” Roulston said.

He stated they want to take their time and do what’s right for residents and both localities.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were dispatched to the area of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield off of Battlefield...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office provides additional information on explosion
Tymira Allen
Police ask for help in finding missing Staunton girl
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
VIDEO: Gas line explodes near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
A family in the northern part of the Valley is seeking answers after the disappearance of their...
Search for missing Winchester woman continues one month after her disappearance
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Hot and Humid into the weekend
youth development site on New Hope Road
Staunton-Augusta YMCA holds ceremony for youth development site
fire hydrant
Augusta County Fire and Rescue on the challenges of fighting rural fires
Staunton-Augusta YMCA holds ceremony for youth development site
Augusta County Fire and Rescue on the challenges of fighting rural fires