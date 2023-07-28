New Market and Shenandoah County still working on Voluntary Settlement Agreement to grow town

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market is continuing to work through its Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Shenandoah County.

Recent meetings for the New Market Town Council and Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors have held public hearings on the agreement.

“The whole premise of it is to have some place for growth,” Karl Roulston, chair of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors said.

If the VSA is amended it would allow the town of New Market to build more houses, a place they haven’t seen growth in three years.

“Since towns don’t have their own schools, they rely on county schools,” Roulston said. “This is an agreement so that we know what we can expect from the towns from an impact on schools etc.”

The agreement was written in 2012, however, Roulston said what made sense for the town then doesn’t make sense now.

“What they fear is that their community is aging, just aging in place and without new homes for people to move to they’re not gonna show any growth and they’re not gonna have a vibrant mix of residents,” Roulston said.

They are hoping to make the agreement more lax so it doesn’t have to be amended again in the future.

“Some of their land that they had projected for growth or to build houses on actually is now part of the battlefields,” Roulston said.

He said it will be months before any changes are officially approved.

“It’s really allocating the land that they would be able to have some construction go on and that’s how they count growth,” Roulston said.

He stated they want to take their time and do what’s right for residents and both localities.

