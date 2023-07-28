Cream of the Crop
Spanberger considering run for governor, report says

U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, has been pushing to make sure rural...
U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, has been pushing to make sure rural communities are prioritized for EV charging infrastructure funding(Scotty Smith, InvestigateTV)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger is considering running for Virginia governor in 2025, according to a Politico report.

The report says that Spanberger and one of her top political aides told four Democrats she’s preparing to launch a bid for the governor’s mansion in 2025. Her team has also begun to discuss plans for a statewide run with her colleagues on Capitol Hill, according to two anonymous Democratic lawmakers.

Politico says any official announcement from Spanberger would not likely come until after November’s state elections.

A spokesperson for Spanberger told NBC12, “Like every Virginia Democrat should be, Abigail is squarely focused on the 2023 General Assembly races.”

Spanberger currently represents Virginia’s recently redrawn 7th district. The 7th district presently covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area.

