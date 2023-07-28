Cream of the Crop
Staunton City Council approves amendment to nuisance animal ordinance

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday night, the Staunton City Council approved an amendment to its nuisance animal ordinance.

The change better defines what qualifies as a nuisance animal. It gives residents and Staunton police an outline of what can be called in.

“This would be applicable all 24 hours of the day there’s no time limit, but if an animal makes noise continuously for a period of 15 minutes or longer then it could declared a nuisance animal,” Josh Blair, Staunton City attorney said.

This means 15 minutes or more with 15 seconds or less of pause fall under the new guidelines.

”Currently as the code is written complaints can come in 24 hours a day and it is not defined specifically to an amount of time, we work with the neighbors to resolve the issues because they have to live together so that’s the ultimate goal,” Officer Shane Ayers with the Staunton Police Department said.

Blair said citizens would be responsible for initiating this process.

“We have not charged anybody under the current code and only two summonses have been obtained in the past 30 months for barking dogs. There is a concern, we do get a lot of complaints we just have to mediate through it,” Officer Ayers said.

