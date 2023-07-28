Students need to be up to date on vaccinations for school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keeping up to date with medical appointments is sometimes lost in the shuffle of summer schedules. However, skipping this step could delay your child’s start to the school year.

“In Virginia, we require certain immunizations for both daycare, as well as public and private schools, as children enter into kindergarten, seventh and 12th grade,” State Health Commissioner Doctor Karen Shelton. “These vaccinations help prevent the spread of infectious disease, and we know that the schools are the heart of our community.”

Vaccinations including the ones to fight polio, measles, mumps, and whooping cough.

“Prior to COVID, we had about 98% of children who were ready for school as far as being up to date on their vaccines,” Dr. Shelton said.

That slipped down to 80% during the pandemic. As of 2022, Virginia is back up to 89%.

“We also want to make sure that we’re addressing our children’s mental well being,” Dr. Shelton said. “The Right Health Right Now program throughout Virginia is helping to give better access for mental and behavioral health.”

Dr. Shelton says more than 50% of students in Virginia’s middle and high schools show concerns of worry and anxiety.

