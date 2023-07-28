Summer baseball playoff scores: July 27, 2023
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The playoffs got underway Thursday night in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League.
The first round is best-of-three.
Valley Baseball League
- Winchester 7, Culpeper 5
- Harrisonburg 9, Covington 7
- Front Royal 17, Charlottesville 6
- Woodstock 11, Strasburg 7
Rockingham County Baseball League
- Grottoes 6, Broadway 4
- Bridgewater 15, Elkton 2
- Shockers 11, Stuarts Draft 1
- Clover Hill 5, Montezuma 4
