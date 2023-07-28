Summer baseball playoff scores: July 27, 2023

(WHSV) - The playoffs got underway Thursday night in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League.

The first round is best-of-three.

Valley Baseball League

Winchester 7, Culpeper 5

Harrisonburg 9, Covington 7

Front Royal 17, Charlottesville 6

Woodstock 11, Strasburg 7

Rockingham County Baseball League

Grottoes 6, Broadway 4

Bridgewater 15, Elkton 2

Shockers 11, Stuarts Draft 1

Clover Hill 5, Montezuma 4

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.