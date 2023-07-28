Cream of the Crop
Summer baseball playoff scores: July 27, 2023

The Woodstock River Bandits take on the Strasburg Express on July 27, 2023
The Woodstock River Bandits take on the Strasburg Express on July 27, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The playoffs got underway Thursday night in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League.

The first round is best-of-three.

Valley Baseball League

  • Winchester 7, Culpeper 5
  • Harrisonburg 9, Covington 7
  • Front Royal 17, Charlottesville 6
  • Woodstock 11, Strasburg 7

Rockingham County Baseball League

  • Grottoes 6, Broadway 4
  • Bridgewater 15, Elkton 2
  • Shockers 11, Stuarts Draft 1
  • Clover Hill 5, Montezuma 4

