Supreme Court allows Mountain Valley Pipeline construction to continue

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the green light for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to resume construction.

Legal Analyst AC Rieman said the justices lifted a lower court’s ruling that froze construction and put the project on hold.

She said when the Supreme Court rules on a constitutional issue the decision is final unless there is a new ruling from the court or a constitutional amendment. When it is interpreting a statute, new legislation can be taken.

The 300-mile -long pipeline would transport gas from West Virginia’s Marcellus and Utica shale areas to Virginia.

“So what is interesting is that the court did not offer any type of extensive reasoning or any dissent when that brief so a dissent is when like justices disagree with the ruling,” said Rieman.

Rieman said she expects to see protests and push back from activists.

”I don’t think there will be anymore ruling on this topic because of the breadth of topics that the Supreme Court has on its plate I think this issue is pretty much moved for the foreseeable future,” said Rieman.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.