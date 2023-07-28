Taking care of your air conditioner over the summer

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you have an air conditioner, you probably have it blasting to beat the intense heat outside.

Chris Lancaster, owner of Valley Air, Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing recommended setting your air to the desired temperature and leaving it alone. He said turning the air on and off can add wear and tear to it.

The longer air conditioners run the better they act as dehumidifiers, pulling the humidity out of the room, according to Lancaster.

“The air conditioners use the most energy during startup so the less times we have to start up the less energy we are going to use,” said Lancaster.

If you find yourself in a situation where your air conditioner is broken, Lancaster said there are some ways to stay cool.

”I would probably either shut the blinds shut the curtains, you know the less you are cooking or any of that type of stuff the less mechanical use,” said Lancaster.

He said the most important thing to do to take care of your air conditioner is to regularly check and replace your air filter, and recommends doing so every 30 days over the summer.

