Teen charged in Richmond mass shooting back in court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The teen charged in the deadly mass shooting outside the Altria Theater was back in court Friday.

This hearing came after 19-year-old Amari Pollard received a new charge for first-degree murder earlier this week in the killing of Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson.

Prosecutors believe Pollard intended to kill Jackson on June 6.

According to investigators, Pollard and Jackson knew each other and exchanged words inside the theater before the shooting.

Pollard was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder for killing Jackson and his stepfather Renzo Smith.

In court on Friday, Pollard’s second-degree murder charge in Jackson’s death was dropped. The charge in Smith’s death was nolle prossed, meaning it was set aside.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Pollard faces a felony gun charge.

