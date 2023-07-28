Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Teen charged in Richmond mass shooting back in court

Amari Pollard faces one count of first-degree murder, and a felony gun charge.
Amari Pollard faces one count of first-degree murder, and a felony gun charge.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The teen charged in the deadly mass shooting outside the Altria Theater was back in court Friday.

This hearing came after 19-year-old Amari Pollard received a new charge for first-degree murder earlier this week in the killing of Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson.

Prosecutors believe Pollard intended to kill Jackson on June 6.

Parents, community members demand change following Monroe Park mass shooting

According to investigators, Pollard and Jackson knew each other and exchanged words inside the theater before the shooting.

Pollard was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder for killing Jackson and his stepfather Renzo Smith.

In court on Friday, Pollard’s second-degree murder charge in Jackson’s death was dropped. The charge in Smith’s death was nolle prossed, meaning it was set aside.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Pollard faces a felony gun charge.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Fire-Rescue.
Crews respond to morning structure fire in Augusta County
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves Massanutten master plan
A family in the northern part of the Valley is seeking answers after the disappearance of their...
Search for missing Winchester woman continues one month after her disappearance
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Tymira Allen
Police ask for help in finding missing Staunton girl

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Hot and Humid into the weekend
FILE
Students need to be up to date on vaccinations for school
New Market and Shenandoah County still working on Voluntary Settlement Agreement to grow town
New Market and Shenandoah County still working on Voluntary Settlement Agreement to grow town