$400k in ARPA funds to uplift mental health in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Six organizations in Harrisonburg will receive a share of $400,000 grant money from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve mental health resources in the city.

The money set aside fully funds the majority of the six organization’s projects with different amounts. Each project has its unique potential that the city’s grant analyst found touched a handful of needs that were essential to impact a range of people.

“We saw youth needed to be supported, sexual violence, survivors of domestic violence, homeless individuals, individuals who are lower income, many among the different groups applications,” City of Harrisonburg Grants & Program Analyst Luke Morgan said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County got more than $100,000 of the budget for this project. They have a plan to better mental health for their kids by hiring an advocate.

“That person will work within our city close to engage our kids in proper mental health behaviors. We’ll also have three outside trainings for staff so that they can direct. They’re learning toward addressing behavior issues while they happen,” The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s CEO Sandra Quiggs said.

The staff applauds Harrisonburg’s administration for allocating money for mental health which is an important aspect of everyday life.

Here is a breakdown on where every dollar of the mental health grants are going to:

Boys & Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham (BGCHR); $123,574 (full funding) —The Advancing Mental Health Equity through Out-of-School Time Programming project will fund a new, full-time Mental Health Advocate for BGCHR City Clubs to provide support for existing staff, group programming for approximately 500 youth and individual support for youth and their families. The Mental Health Advocate will help staff facilitate existing group programming, supplement Club curricula to promote positive social emotional development and address identified needs, provide individualized services to participants who exhibit signs of poor mental health and refer youth and their families to community based support services. Staff capacity to support youth mental health will be bolstered by a partnership with Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

Strength in Peers; $111,877 (full funding) — The Back on Track Recovery Program project will provide full funding for a Peer Recovery Specialist (PRS) position and partial funding for a Case Manager and a Resident in Counseling. The PRS will work with the Case Manager and Resident in Counseling to provide mental health support and other services for homeless individuals and individuals facing housing insecurity. Offered support and services will include case management, individual and group therapy, housing application support, psychiatry and behavioral health assessments.

Gemeinschaft Home; $69,813 (99% funding) — The Gemeinschaft Home Behavioral and Mental Health Services ARPA Expansion project will expand the community’s capacity to respond effectively to the behavioral health needs of low-income, underserved, criminal justice-involved individuals who have a mental or behavioral health disorder or co-occurring mental and behavioral health disorder by expanding access to one-on-one counseling sessions and increasing the number of classes/hours offered of evidence-based curricula to address substance use disorder and co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders.

The Collins Center; $40,569 (full funding) — The Sustainable Staffing for Comprehensive Mental Health Crisis-Intervention and Long-Term Therapy Services for City of Harrisonburg Primary and Secondary Victims of Sexual Harm project will fund a Bilingual Trauma-Informed Counselor position at the Collins Center and raise base salaries for the existing Clinical Coordinator/Therapist and Therapist-in-Residence positions to sustainably retain the existing clinical staff. All Collins Center services are free to both primary and secondary victims of sexual harm to allow them to begin embracing resilience, wellbeing and safety.

First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence; $34,167 (full funding) — The Bilingual Domestic Violence Counseling Services project will fund a Bilingual Domestic Violence Counselor position and promote the services available to survivors of domestic violence. While receiving treatment from the Bilingual Domestic Violence Counselor, the survivor will also be offered advocacy services from First Step Advocate staff members to assist them in accessing other community resources and benefits, including but not limited to Medicaid.

Community Counseling Center; $20,000 (full funding) — The Sliding Scale Program project will cover the cost of wages for counselors seeing clients with problems such as depression, anxiety, anger, conflict in the family and/or parenting concerns who utilize the Community Counseling Center’s sliding scale. The sliding scale allows those who do not have or cannot afford to use healthcare insurance to receive treatment at a cost equal to a percentage of their income. Session costs will generally range from $25 to $100 per session.

