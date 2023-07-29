Cream of the Crop
Charlottesville organization aims to provide custom meal solutions

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization in Charlottesville is rebranding to expand its mission of providing access to healthy foods.

The Yay Company says it is a modern school lunch program, offering custom meal solutions for schools and families to elevate the stanards of how kids eat.

The company says the new name highlights its mission of making meals fun and exciting for our youth.

