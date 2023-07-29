Donations being collected for Charlottesville’s Shelter for Help in Emergency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization working to end domestic violence in Charlottesville is asking for your help.

The Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE) is asking for donations of paper towels, trash bags, and other common household items.

“Through donations like this, we’re able to really focus on those direct services for clients,” Erika Robinson said.

Donation bins are place around the city. This supply drive close August 11.

