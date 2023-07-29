Hot and humid into the weekend

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the heat and severe storm potential. Mostly cloudy and isolated showers to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s, still muggy. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rather breezy for the day with winds out of the northwest. Gusting to 25 mph at times. A few storms late in the day will produce heavy rainfall and potentially damaging winds. Timing looks to be late afternoon into the evening, but depends on front timing. Not widespread. Afternoon and evening storm activity will depend on how much residual cloud cover and showers linger during early morning hours. Check back in for any updates.

While this will be more coverage across the area, there will be some spots either missed or that just don’t pick up much rain at all. Locally heavy rain in any thunderstorm and a storm can contain gusty winds, a few strong to severe storms possible.

Very warm for the evening, muggy with temperatures falling into the 70s with a few storms but it will be muggy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms mainly early then drying out, a few lingering showers and storms until midnight. Still warm and muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very humid early. A very warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s and decreasing clouds. Only a few isolated showers with our next front. Humidity drops fast into the afternoon, feeling more comfortable by the late day. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mainly sunny for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s but much lower humidity. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and not humid. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Mainly sunny for the day and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm start with temperatures quickly into the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and very warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

