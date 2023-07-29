Cream of the Crop
‘It’s a cool experience in so many ways.’ JMU basketball beginning 10-day trip to Italy

JMU Basketball set for trip to Italy
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball program is taking the meaning of remote work to an entirely new level.

The team is overseas for the next 10 days in Italy to play three exhibition games. JMU will make stops in Milan, Lake Como, Florence, and Rome during their trip. For some players, this will be their first time traveling outside the United States.

In addition to basketball, JMU will spend portions of the trip as tourists. Head coach Mark Byington says the team will visit sites such as The Vatican, The Colosseum, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

While fun activities are planned, the Dukes have made it clear this is a business trip. The goal is to improve both on and off the court.

“It’s a cool experience in so many ways. You take the basketball part of it and we get the chance to play games and learn our team in different situations,” said Byington. “Off the court, we get to see unbelievable places and experiences. Chemistry is going to be really good with the guys who get the chance to hang out and know each other better. The amount of benefits you get, I wish you could do it more than once every four years but we’re excited about it this summer.”

JMU guard Terrence Edwards is one of the players looking forward to the experience.

“I think it’s going to be great. You got guys on the team that’ve never been out of the country,” said Edwards. “Us going as a team and being away from family, I think that’ll help us as a team and as a group. We’ll bond better, learn new stuff together. We’ve been learning Italian words. Stuff like that I think it’ll help us as a team actually getting to know us better other than just Harrisonburg and us going to school together and us playing on the basketball team together.”

