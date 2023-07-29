Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

James Madison announces game day enhancements at Bridgeforth Stadium

Fans in the James Madison cheer following a JMU touchdown during the 2022 season
Fans in the James Madison cheer following a JMU touchdown during the 2022 season(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison athletic department announced a number of changes coming to the game day experience at Bridgeforth Stadium for the upcoming football season.

Perhaps the most significant change comes with alcohol sales. JMU is no longer requiring fans to obtain a wrist band prior to buying alcohol. Instead, fans just need to show proof of identification at the point of sale. Alcohol sales will continue to end at the conclusion of the third quarter with a two-drink limit per fan.

Another change comes in overall concession sales, which JMU says will now operate under a “grab and go” format. Fans will gather items and proceed to a payment area. Concession lines will be adjusted with queuing systems.

“We have long maintained that JMU offers one of the best game experiences in college football. With the move to the Sun Belt and FBS competition, the stakes are even higher to make sure we deliver on that expectation,” said JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. “After a thorough process of collecting feedback, researching opportunities and collaborating with various groups, I’m pleased with improvements slated for Bridgeforth Stadium for 2023. The goal is not to increase revenue generation but rather to address known deficiencies and to emphasize efficiency for the customer experience.”

JMU announced other enhancements related to tickets and in-game features. You can click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Fire-Rescue.
Crews respond to morning structure fire in Augusta County
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves Massanutten master plan
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A family in the northern part of the Valley is seeking answers after the disappearance of their...
Search for missing Winchester woman continues one month after her disappearance
Tymira Allen
Police ask for help in finding missing Staunton girl

Latest News

FILE - James Madison head coach Mark Byington.
‘It’s a cool experience in so many ways.’ JMU basketball beginning 10-day trip to Italy
From left: James Madison offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, head coach Curt Cignetti, and...
‘Our kids believe they’re going to be successful.’ JMU confident heading into second season in Sun Belt
UVA football ACC Kickoff
Virginia football speaks about honoring the past, moving forward at ACC Kickoff event
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill addresses the media during his introductory remarks at Sun...
‘The future for them is bright.’ Sun Belt Commissioner talks JMU at Sun Belt Football Media Days