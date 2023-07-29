James Madison announces game day enhancements at Bridgeforth Stadium

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison athletic department announced a number of changes coming to the game day experience at Bridgeforth Stadium for the upcoming football season.

Perhaps the most significant change comes with alcohol sales. JMU is no longer requiring fans to obtain a wrist band prior to buying alcohol. Instead, fans just need to show proof of identification at the point of sale. Alcohol sales will continue to end at the conclusion of the third quarter with a two-drink limit per fan.

Another change comes in overall concession sales, which JMU says will now operate under a “grab and go” format. Fans will gather items and proceed to a payment area. Concession lines will be adjusted with queuing systems.

“We have long maintained that JMU offers one of the best game experiences in college football. With the move to the Sun Belt and FBS competition, the stakes are even higher to make sure we deliver on that expectation,” said JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. “After a thorough process of collecting feedback, researching opportunities and collaborating with various groups, I’m pleased with improvements slated for Bridgeforth Stadium for 2023. The goal is not to increase revenue generation but rather to address known deficiencies and to emphasize efficiency for the customer experience.”

JMU announced other enhancements related to tickets and in-game features. You can click here for more information.

