Night Sky Festival fully returning to Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - After having to scale back in recent years due to the pandemic, this year the annual Night Sky Festival is back in full swing at Shenandoah National Park.

With the help of amateur astronomers and a veteran NASA astronaut, the astronomy based festival will present topics from asteroid defense to large craters in the U.S.

Star gazing and ranger talks are also included.

”We would like to encourage our visitors to gain an appreciation for dark skies,” Carly Adams, deputy PIO for Shenandoah National Park said.

The festival began in 2016 and has been an annual event for SNP.

“It’s a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with those amateur astronomers and explore the night skies,” Adams said.

The festival starts Aug 11 and runs through Aug 13. All events are free to the public with park admission.

A full list of events for the Night Sky Festival can be found here.

