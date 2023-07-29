VDOT welcoming public input on Woodrow Wilson Ave projects

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is welcoming feedback on planned projects on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Augusta County.

“It is the only road going in and out of the Wilson Complex, it includes four county schools as well as the Woodrow Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center, a bunch of other county offices and a couple of small residential areas as well so there’s a ton of traffic that goes in and out of that roadway,” Ken Slack, Communications Director for the VDOT Staunton District said.

VDOT estimates more than 6700 vehicles travel along Woodrow Wilson Ave daily.

“Most of it focused about an hour or so in the mornings and another hour or so in the afternoons so certain parts of the day during the school year the traffic the traffic there is pretty intense,” Slack said.

VDOT said Augusta County applied for multiple smart scale projects in the area and they are looking to combine all of them into one construction project.

“Coming out of the Wilson complex a right turn lane on Route 250 going toward Staunton, there would be what we call a swift lane basically its a right run lane going into the Wilson complex from the Waynesboro direction those folks would not have to stop at the traffic light at all,” Slack said.

Slack said they are also looking at turning the Y-shaped intersection near Wilson Elementary into a roundabout.

“The key part of this project that’s gonna effect traffic is gonna be that construction of the roundabout where Woodrow Wilson Ave comes together with Vo Tech Road and Hornet Road right there next to Wilson Elementary School its a very congested area during the school year so we’re gonna make sure we time this project, schedule it so that the contractors who are out there working on that part of the project when school is not in session,” Slack said.

This project isn’t expected to be fully underway until 2025.

Public input is still being accepted for the Woodrow Wilson Ave projects and a link to comment can be found here.

VDOT videos of what they plan the project to entail can be found here.

