WSAZ Investigates | Few utilities answer PSC hydrant investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Friday evening deadline passed with customers in two-thirds of West Virginia’s water districts still waiting for answers as to the reliability of their neighborhood fire hydrant.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission had ordered the state’s 301 regulated water utilities to comply with an investigative order for information about hydrant maintenance and testing.

Those answers were due by Friday, yet as of 6:30 p.m. the commission’s website showed PSC staff having received communication from just 96 utilities -- 32 percent.

The PSC issued its investigative order June 30, amid weeks of digging by WSAZ NewsChannel 3, and less than 24 hours after the station reported on a senator’s call for testimony as early as August.

The WSAZ investigation -- False Security -- stemmed from two fires with the same story. Firefighters didn’t have enough water May 5 to fight a house fire in Charleston, 15 months after crews encountered the same issue in failed efforts to save a Pizza Hut in Danville.

West Virginia American Water -- the company responsible for hydrants at both fire scenes -- filed its answer to the PSC investigation about 4:30 p.m. Friday. However, it was labeled as a “confidential filing” with no link available to any documents.

Everyone else responding to that had answered the investigation by Friday evening did so in a public manner.

WSAZ has reached out West Virginia American Water and PSC for an explanation both as to a reason for the confidential filing and if such a filing is allowed.

During the course of WSAZ’s investigation, firefighters have said the hydrants they relied upon at the Charleston and Danville fires were on water main that were too small to provide the water needed to fight fires.

The hydrants in question are among more than 11,000 in the West Virginia American Water system.

WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson took that issue the company’s president, Rob Burton, in May.

“Do you know which hydrants are on what size mains?” Johnson asked.

“We have pretty good information on that. We’re doing some validation,” Burton replied.

“Rough estimate,” Johnson followed up. “What percentage of these 11,000 hydrants are on a main that’s less than six inches?”

“So I actually don’t have that information for you right now,” Burton replied.

WSAZ’s investigation prompted Gov. Jim Justice, lawmakers and the state Public Service Commission to call for action, thus leading to the investigative order and Friday’s deadline.

Johnson spent hours sorting through data provided by approximately 90 districts that had filed a response by noon Friday.

Among the takeaways, WSAZ found that most water utilities do not have written hydrant maintenance practices.

Also, about half of the districts have some hydrants on water mains smaller than 6 inches -- the state standard. One such example was Milton, where officials said 21 percent of its hydrants were on a smaller main.

Regarding inspections, while most say they inspect some hydrants each year, less than half provided proof of those inspections.

A Braxton County utility filing saying it inspects hydrants “as needed” and “no official reports are created.”

Others turned over records, but the number of hydrants inspected was few.

The Putnam PSD said it inspects 175 hydrants each year, but that equates to just 23 percent of its total hydrants, meaning each hydrant is only inspected once every four years.

Johnson took those findings to Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, chairman of the state House Infrastructure Committee. He expressed concern.

“Admittedly, this is a small set of data, but going forward, what does this show that needs to happen?” Johnson asked.

“Two things,” he replied. “Number one, what modifications should be made? What does the PSC intend to do with that? What do we need to do in the law? And then, secondarily, we’re going to have to look at what resources are necessary.”

Lawmakers tell us they plan to ask their own questions at a meeting next month in Charleston. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

To find out more about the state PSC’s investigative order and who complied, see the following document:

