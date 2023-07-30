Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Albemarle student creates club to help homeless

An Albemarle County student is using her passions for crocheting and environmental science to help the homeless.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County student is using her passions for crocheting and environmental science to help the homeless.

Helen Hou started the Make A Change Club in 2022. The club’s current project is taking plastic bags and turning them into mats for the homeless. Each mat involves crocheting and cutting around 700 bags.

“It’s really wide just like to ensure that it’s comfortable for people to actually lay on,” Hou said. “It is difficult, but I’m doing what I love.”

The project has already used more than 4,200 plastic bags, and the club is happy to take donated bags.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Night Sky Festival fully returning to Shenandoah National Park
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
VDOT estimates more than 6700 vehicles travel along Woodrow Wilson Ave daily.
VDOT welcoming public input on Woodrow Wilson Ave projects
Experts onsite say the true tell of a good oyster lies in its salty brime.
CrossKeys Vineyards makes history with its first-ever oyster fest
Staff on duty knew letting everyone who wants to swim in was a no-brainer, since the water...
Crowds dive in for Westover Pool’s free swim day to beat the heat

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity and more sunshine on the way
Evening Fastcast July 30
(STOCK)
New Virginia law trains hotel staff to spot signs of human trafficking
All of the good stuff that happened is motivation for Augusta county fair to come back around...
Augusta County Fair wraps up strong during heat wave
Experts onsite say the true tell of a good oyster lies in its salty brime.
CrossKeys Vineyards makes history with its first-ever oyster fest