Augusta County Fair wraps up strong during heat wave

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Another Augusta County Fair wrapped up for the history books.

The planning team kept the tradition alive during the hottest week this season.

“This has been a wonderful fair. We’ve dealt with a little bit of rain, but we still been able to have activities for everybody to do every night. We even got in the truck pull and tractor pull last night,” Augusta County Fair Executive Director Ellen Shaver Shank said.

The Augusta County Fair kept something going on, no matter what was thrown their way.

“We’ve even moved in the piano juggler inside. Animals have come and gone. Victoria’s circus is still here. Magnificent Much is still here. There’s still a lot of things going on.” Shaver Shank said.

The 2023 Augusta County fair went through the rain, heat and hail this week. It’s because of troopers like Emma and supporters from the general public that kept the fair shining.

Even with numbers down, the jackpot show with competing cattle and pigs was still a popular attraction.

“We’re somewhere between 25 and 35 pigs on the jackpot show. With this extreme heat pigs can’t maintain a lot of movement and agility in this because they really wear down fast. Numbers are down just a little bit but quality is definitely there,” Augusta County Fair Jackpot Show Co-Superintendent Scott Buchanan said.

Organizers said the number of helpful hands they had on the fair is what made it a success.

“So many volunteers that have made the bear possible and we’ve got great sponsors that are all part of making the fair what is!” Shaver Shank said.

All of the good stuff is motivation for Augusta County Fair to come back around next year.

