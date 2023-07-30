CrossKeys Vineyards makes history with its first-ever oyster fest

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - CrossKeys Vineyard brought a new event to the Shenandoah Valley: Oyster Fest.

The owners thought the event would create a sense of community while bringing in one of their favorite foods that pairs well with their champagnes and sparkling drinks.

Experts onsite said the true tell of a good oyster lies in its salty brine. The idea was made possible with friends connected to the sea.

“We got everything for the state of Virginia; we have Chesapeake Bay, James River, the Rappahannock, and about seven different types that we all got local. The feedback on it has been really really really good today,” CrossKeys Vineyards Co-Owner Babak Bakhtiar said.

Bakhtiar confirmed that at least 200 tickets were sold by the first couple of hours of the event.

Feedback was being monitored, but CrossKeys Vineyards can see the oyster fest becoming a regular addition to Rockingham County.

