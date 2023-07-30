EndZone Preview: Spotswood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football is right around the corner. On Saturday, we checked in with the Spotswood Trailblazers ahead of the 2023 season.

Last fall, the Blazers went 8-3 overall, falling to Turner Ashby in the Region 3C Playoffs. This year brings a number of new faces to the Blazers squad, along with strong leadership on the coaching staff.

Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett will be entering his eighth season at the helm of the program.

“In the offseason, we keep ourselves in shape and work together,” said Shifflett. “Our chemistry continues to grow all summer.”

There are fifteen seniors who will take the field in Penn Laird, providing additional leadership for the new faces on the team.

“It means a lot to me because I love the team aspect,” said senior linebacker Irvine Clarke. “You make so many friends and meet many different guys. You go through injuries and bad games but you have to keep working.”

Senior H-back/defensive end Rayne Dean steps on the field after an intense basketball season with the Blazers.

“Football is definitely more physical once I get into season,” said Dean. “It’s definitely my favorite sport and it’s where I excel.”

Resume

2022 Record: 8-3 (Lost to Turner Ashby in First Round of Region 3C Playoffs)

Head Coach: Dale Shifflett (8th season)

Key Players: LB Irvine Clarke, H-Back/DE Rayne Dean

2023 Fall Schedule

8/25: at Rustburg

9/1: at Western Albemarle

9/8: vs. Wilson Memorial

9/15: vs. Charlottesville

9/22: vs. William Monroe

9/29: at Broadway

10/6: vs. East Rockingham

10/13: at Harrisonburg

10/20: vs. Rockbridge County

11/3: at Turner Ashby

