Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

EndZone Preview: Spotswood

EndZone Preview: Spotswood
EndZone Preview: Spotswood(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EndZone Preview: Spotswood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football is right around the corner. On Saturday, we checked in with the Spotswood Trailblazers ahead of the 2023 season.

Last fall, the Blazers went 8-3 overall, falling to Turner Ashby in the Region 3C Playoffs. This year brings a number of new faces to the Blazers squad, along with strong leadership on the coaching staff.

Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett will be entering his eighth season at the helm of the program.

“In the offseason, we keep ourselves in shape and work together,” said Shifflett. “Our chemistry continues to grow all summer.”

There are fifteen seniors who will take the field in Penn Laird, providing additional leadership for the new faces on the team.

“It means a lot to me because I love the team aspect,” said senior linebacker Irvine Clarke. “You make so many friends and meet many different guys. You go through injuries and bad games but you have to keep working.”

Senior H-back/defensive end Rayne Dean steps on the field after an intense basketball season with the Blazers.

“Football is definitely more physical once I get into season,” said Dean. “It’s definitely my favorite sport and it’s where I excel.”

Resume

  • 2022 Record: 8-3 (Lost to Turner Ashby in First Round of Region 3C Playoffs)
  • Head Coach: Dale Shifflett (8th season)
  • Key Players: LB Irvine Clarke, H-Back/DE Rayne Dean

2023 Fall Schedule

  • 8/25: at Rustburg
  • 9/1: at Western Albemarle
  • 9/8: vs. Wilson Memorial
  • 9/15: vs. Charlottesville
  • 9/22: vs. William Monroe
  • 9/29: at Broadway
  • 10/6: vs. East Rockingham
  • 10/13: at Harrisonburg
  • 10/20: vs. Rockbridge County
  • 11/3: at Turner Ashby

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three men charged following Edinburg armed robbery
(STOCK)
Health expert warns some medications affect body’s response to heat
Staunton City Council approves amendment to nuisance animal ordinance
Amari Pollard faces one count of first-degree murder, and a felony gun charge.
Teen charged in Richmond mass shooting back in court

Latest News

Fans in the James Madison cheer following a JMU touchdown during the 2022 season
James Madison announces game day enhancements at Bridgeforth Stadium
FILE - James Madison head coach Mark Byington.
‘It’s a cool experience in so many ways.’ JMU basketball beginning 10-day trip to Italy
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner at a recent practice
EndZone Preview: Turner Ashby
The Woodstock River Bandits take on the Strasburg Express on July 27, 2023
Summer baseball playoff scores: July 27, 2023