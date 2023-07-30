Low humidity and more sunshine on the way

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to mostly clear skies overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Isolated PM showers and storms but none expected to be severe. Highs in the low to mid 80s but remaining less humid. Pleasant overnight with lows in the upper 50s and mostly clear skies.

TUESDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and not humid. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly clear skies.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny for the day and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly clear skies will allow for lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm start with temperatures quickly into the 70s. Scattered showers and storms arrived with our next system. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s with and shower or storm.

FRIDAY: A mild start with temperatures quickly into the 70s. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing throughout the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Low temperatures into the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the 70s. Sun and clouds during the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy during the evening and overnight hours with lows into the mid 60s.

