Remains of WWII veteran killed in Romania identified, laid to rest

1st Lieutenant Army Air Corps George “Bud” Julius Reuter was laid to rest in North Olmsted, Ohio. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Brian Koster and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The remains of a missing U.S. Army Lieutenant were laid to rest with full military honors on Saturday.

According to WOIO, First Lieutenant Army Air Corps George “Bud” Julius Reuter was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted, Ohio.

Reuter, who was 25 years old at the time, was killed in action on August 1, 1943 near Ploiesti, Romania.

Reuter’s remains were identified January 10, 2023 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

After the war, many airmen were interred by Romanian citizens in the Bolovan Cemetery in Ploiesti. The American Graves Registration Command exhumed many unknown remains to identify U.S. veterans who went missing. The organization eventually reinterred the remains that could not be identified.

Reuter was laid to rest near his parents John George and Elizabeth Theodocia Reuter.

A memorial service was held for the lieutenant which included the presentation of four military medals: the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Air Medal for conspicuous gallantry in action against the enemy.

