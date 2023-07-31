August Weather Statistics

(WHSV) - After the end of July heat wave, the first few days of August are forecast to be around average for the time of year.

Speaking of heat waves, the longest heat wave on record for August is 24 days in 1900!

Data for the month of August (whsv)

Hottest temperature on record for the month (whsv)

The hottest high on record since 1884 is 104, back in 1918 and again in 1930.

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates temperatures for the first half of August to be around average.

