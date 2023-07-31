Cream of the Crop
August Weather Statistics

The month’s averages and extremes
Monthly records and extremes
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WHSV) - After the end of July heat wave, the first few days of August are forecast to be around average for the time of year.

Speaking of heat waves, the longest heat wave on record for August is 24 days in 1900!

Data for the month of August
Hottest temperature on record for the month
The hottest high on record since 1884 is 104, back in 1918 and again in 1930.

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates temperatures for the first half of August to be around average.

