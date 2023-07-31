Cream of the Crop
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office hosting ‘National Night Out’ event

The event is happening Thursday, August 1st from 6pm-8pm.
Augusta County Sheriff's Office hosting National Night Out event on August 1 in Verona.
Augusta County Sheriff's Office hosting National Night Out event on August 1 in Verona.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting their first National Night Out on August 1.

National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships every year. The event enhances the relationship between neighboring law enforcement agencies, while bringing back a sense of community and most importantly, it brings police and neighbors together.

The event will be at the south parking lot at the Government Center in Verona on August 1, from 6 pm to 8 pm. This will be the first time Law Enforcement agencies and regional first responders will take part in the event since the pandemic.

