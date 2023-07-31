Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Community Gear Library offers free outdoor gear for rent

Books
Books(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Gear Library offers free outdoor gear for rent through the Massanutten Regional Library.

According to it’s website, the Community Gear Library is an organization determined to make outdoor excursions more accessible for people with barriers. It provides resources and gear for people to use, as well as lessons on wilderness survival and group trips to connect the community.

Co-Founder Harriet Flynn said gear is an important part to a trip, and often the part holding people back from exploring.

“There’s so many people in Harrisonburg that might want to try hiking try camping but getting the equipment is a barrier or they don’t know what kind of gear to get,” Flynn said. “We’re here as a resource to help people know where to go, what gear to use and then they can borrow the gear and try it out.”

Currently, they are doing community trips and plan to begin renting equipment by the end of August.

Flynn said the organization would not be possible without monetary donations or donations of old equipment. If you want to donate, you can learn more information here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts onsite say the true tell of a good oyster lies in its salty brime.
CrossKeys Vineyards makes history with its first-ever oyster fest
(STOCK)
New Virginia law trains hotel staff to spot signs of human trafficking
Night Sky Festival fully returning to Shenandoah National Park
Harrisonburg Police Officer and kitten.
Harrisonburg police officer takes in abandoned kitten
The creamy legacy still has some new chapters to serve.
Kline’s Dairy Bar churns new ventures at 80 years old

Latest News

Timberville holds special meeting on growth and housing
VPAS in need of volunteers for ‘Meals on Wheels’
Augusta County Sheriff's Office hosting National Night Out event on August 1 in Verona.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office hosting ‘National Night Out’ event
The Valley Program for Aging Services in need of volunteers to expand their “Meals on Wheels”...
VPAS in need of volunteers for ‘Meals on Wheels’
Captured July 2nd, the last full moon
First of two full supermoons in August this week