HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Gear Library offers free outdoor gear for rent through the Massanutten Regional Library.

According to it’s website, the Community Gear Library is an organization determined to make outdoor excursions more accessible for people with barriers. It provides resources and gear for people to use, as well as lessons on wilderness survival and group trips to connect the community.

Co-Founder Harriet Flynn said gear is an important part to a trip, and often the part holding people back from exploring.

“There’s so many people in Harrisonburg that might want to try hiking try camping but getting the equipment is a barrier or they don’t know what kind of gear to get,” Flynn said. “We’re here as a resource to help people know where to go, what gear to use and then they can borrow the gear and try it out.”

Currently, they are doing community trips and plan to begin renting equipment by the end of August.

Flynn said the organization would not be possible without monetary donations or donations of old equipment. If you want to donate, you can learn more information here.

