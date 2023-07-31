EndZone Preview: Harrisonburg

Cream of the Crop
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football is right around the corner. On Sunday, we checked in with the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks ahead of the 2023 season.

The Blue Streaks are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2022 that saw the team go 0-10 overall. The team put up three 20-point games throughout the season but were not able to come up with a win.

This year, the Blue Streaks are focusing on chemistry and unity under Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater, who is entering his third year at the helm of the program.

“You get one shot at football,” said Gillenwater. “If you lose on Friday night, you have to sit on it for a whole week. We have some work to do but we’re looking forward to getting started and seeing how the year goes.”

The offensive line will feature the senior duo of running back Victor Bullard and quarterback JJ Engle, who are close friends on and off the playing field. Bullard joined the Blue Streaks in 2022, after spending his first two seasons at Wilson Memorial.

“We go out to eat, we’ve had a lot of late night Waffle House runs,” said Bullard. “I like going out to eat with JJ and having genuine conversations. I feel like our team has great chemistry.”

According to Engle, the Blue Streaks are working hard this summer to prepare for a fresh start in the fall.

“I’ve seen a lot of improvements in the team,” said Engle. “This year, we have a chip on our shoulder and if I go out there and lead, my team will follow and we’ll get a win.”

Resume

  • 2022 Record: 0-10 Overall
  • Head Coach: Kyle Gillenwater (3rd season)

2023 Fall Schedule

  • 8/26: at Millbrook
  • 9/2: at Handley
  • 9/15: at Orange County
  • 9/22: vs. East Rockingham
  • 9/29: vs. Amherst County
  • 10/6: at Rockbridge County
  • 10/13: vs. Spotswood
  • 10/20: at Turner Ashby
  • 10/27: vs. William Monroe
  • 11/2: at Broadway

